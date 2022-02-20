Cheat for World War 3
Information about cheat
This software for World War 3 is a very interesting and high-quality product. The cheat includes a highly accurate aimbot and a very pleasant wallhack. With this software, you will easily be able to kill other players and get the most out of the game. The cheat is made with reliable technologies, so the chance of anti-cheat detecting this hack will be minimal. The price is fair, the quality is top-notch, and the performance of all functions and the degree of safety are the highest. Therefore, if you want to play WW3 with a good cheat, don't waste time and try this product out as soon as possible.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Players ESP(WH Against Players)
- Box - highlighting enemies through walls using boxes
- Health ESP - display the amount of HP for players
- Names - other players' in-game nicknames
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Snaplines - wallhack in the form of lines from you to enemies
- Skeleton - ESP displaying a skeleton overlay on top of the character model
- Max Distance - the ability to limit the distance at which ESP works on players
- Preview Visuals - preview of what the ESP will look like against players, available in the cheat menu
World ESP(Various objects)
- Vehicle ESP - a wallhack that allows you to see the location of vehicles
- Quad Bike - displaying quads
- BRDM - location of APCs (armored personnel carriers)
- Tank - Display the location of tanks
- Turret - allows you to see turrets
- Buggy - show buggies
- Limit Distance - limit the distance of Vehicle ESP functionality
Aimbot (Auto-aim at enemies)
- Bone - selection of the body part to aim at when the aimbot is active.
- FOV - the size of the area in which the aimbot will target enemies
- Smooth - the smoothness of the aimbot's movement. The higher the Smooth value, the slower and smoother the aimbot will move
- Show FOV - show the working area for aiming as a circle around the crosshair
- Visible Check - a feature that checks the visibility of targets before the aimbot locks onto them. If enabled, the aimbot will only target visible enemies
- Distance - the ability to limit the aimbot's functionality by distance to targets, in order to exclude aiming at players who are too far away from you
- Aim Key - selecting a key to activate this cheat function