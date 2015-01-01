Information about cheat

SMG Chams — a new, specialized solution for STALCRAFT X created for players who need strictly visual information without unnecessary features. The software provides player highlighting and object highlighting through walls, ensuring excellent environmental visibility and a tactical advantage in any situation. With SMG Chams, you can see players, mutants, NPCs, artifacts, containers, weapons, and other important objects. For maximum convenience, each target type is highlighted with its own color, allowing quick spatial orientation and instant distinction between threats, loot, or neutral elements. This solution does not include a graphical menu — control is performed using hotkeys, making usage simple and fast. The software does not overload the system and is ideal for stable gameplay without distractions. An additional advantage is the built-in anti-screenshot tool, ensuring that chams do not appear on screenshots. The package also includes an HWID spoofer and a log cleaner, improving overall safety. SMG Chams is an excellent and affordable option for STALCRAFT X focusing on visual control and price.