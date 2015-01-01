SMG Chams Software for STALCRAFT (WH)
Information about cheat
SMG Chams — a new, specialized solution for STALCRAFT X created for players who need strictly visual information without unnecessary features. The software provides player highlighting and object highlighting through walls, ensuring excellent environmental visibility and a tactical advantage in any situation. With SMG Chams, you can see players, mutants, NPCs, artifacts, containers, weapons, and other important objects. For maximum convenience, each target type is highlighted with its own color, allowing quick spatial orientation and instant distinction between threats, loot, or neutral elements. This solution does not include a graphical menu — control is performed using hotkeys, making usage simple and fast. The software does not overload the system and is ideal for stable gameplay without distractions. An additional advantage is the built-in anti-screenshot tool, ensuring that chams do not appear on screenshots. The package also includes an HWID spoofer and a log cleaner, improving overall safety. SMG Chams is an excellent and affordable option for STALCRAFT X focusing on visual control and price.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, VK Play, EXBO Launcher
Chams Wallhack
- Players - highlighting players through walls
- Mobs - highlighting hostile mobs through obstacles
- NPCs - highlighting non-playable characters
- Artifacts - visual highlighting of artifacts through barriers
- Containers - highlighting loot containers and crates
- Weapons - displaying weapons on the map
- Other Objects - highlighting other important environmental objects
- Chams Type - selection of style and type of object highlighting
- Visible Check - different color display for visible and obstructed objects
Other SMG Chams Features
- Anti-Screenshot - WH elements are not visible on the game's built-in screenshot tool
- Built-in-Spoofer - integrated HWID spoofer to bypass hardware bans in Stalcraft
- Toggle Keys - hotkeys to switch WH modes (Players, Objects)
