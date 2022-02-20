Private Wallhack + Aimbot for Gray Zone Warfare (GZW)
Information about cheat
We present to your attention our top product for Gray Zone Warfare. The highest quality and reliable software. Convenient Aimbot with the possibility of fairly flexible configuration + high-quality Wallhack (WH), which informatively shows everything you need. This cheat can be used in any screen mode, which in the case of GZW is quite important, because the game is poorly optimized, therefore the FPS in “Borderless” or windowed screen mode will be greatly reduced even on fairly powerful PCs. In addition, this software has an affordable price and excellent options for purchasing a subscription for a period of more than 1 day. We hope you enjoy our new product.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot for Gray Zone Warfare
- Enabled (Activate Aimbot)
- Bind (Key to activate Aimbot)
- Bone (Part of the body that the Aimbot will aim at)
- FOV (Aimbot work area size)
- Draw FOV (Show Aimbot's work area as a circle in the middle of the screen)
- FOV Color (Select a color for the FOV circle)
- Bots (Activate aiming of bots)
- Aim Lock (Aimbot will be fixed on the target until it is destroyed or fire stops)
- Humanize (Imitate human movements when aiming)
- Invisibles (Aim at targets beyond line of sight)
- Ignore Team (Disables targeting against allies)
- Draw Snapline (Line to current target)
- Smooth (Smoothing of Aim's movements, higher value - slower aim)
Wallhack (WH for Gray Zone Warfare)
- Player ESP (WH against Players)
- Bot ESP (WH against Bots)
- Box ESP (WH in the form of boxes)
- Box Style (Select box style, 2D Boxes or Corners only)
- Ignore Team (Turn off WH against allies)
- Health Bar (Show the number of players' XP using a bar)
- Nickname (Show names of players)
- Skeleton (WH in the from of skeletons)
- Snapline (WH in the from of lines)
- Filled (Fills the background of the boxes with a transparent dark background)
- Head (Select character heads separately using ESP)
- Loot Box ESP (WH for loot boxes)
- Corpses ESP (WH showing the bodies of killed characters)
- Item ESP (show loot lying on the ground)
- Distance (Shows the distance in meters to targets)
- Bot Distance (Limit the distance of Wallhack against bots)
- Loot Distance (Limit the operating distance of Wallhack showing loot)