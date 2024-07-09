Fecurity FragPunk Software
Information about cheat
The Fecurity private cheat for FragPunk is one of the first and most powerful cheats for the new game, providing players with the maximum advantage. Includes a highly accurate Aimbot with fine tuning, allowing you to perfectly adapt your aiming to your playing style. Convenient ESP (WH) displays enemies, their status and other important information, helping to control the situation on the map. The cheat has a stylish and ergonomic menu, which makes use as comfortable as possible. High level of protection and advanced anti-cheat bypass provide a low chance of ban, and excellent optimization guarantees stable operation without reducing FPS. Fecurity is high-quality software at an affordable price that will help you dominate FragPunk!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS)
Aimbot (Vectored)
- Aimbot Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Vectored Aimbot - vector aimbot moves the mouse for you simulating human movements
- Visible Only - aim only at targets not behind walls
- Enemy Only - aim only at enemies
- Vertical / Horizontal Degree Per Second - aim movement speed horizontally and vertically
- Recoil Compensation (RCS) - a system for compensating for the recoil of a weapon when firing
- FOV - the size of the area in which AIM operates
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aim area as a circle around the sight
- Target Switch Delay - delay before the aimbot changes its target
- Hitboxes - choosing body parts for aim
- Hitbox Priority - ability to set different priorities for different hitboxes
- Nearest Coefficient - % of shots that will be fired at the hitbox closest to the crosshair
- First / Second Aim Key - ability to bind 2 keys for aim
- Toggle Key - key for fully enabling/disabling aim
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Players ESP - WH for displaying players and information about them
- Enemy Only - show only enemies
- Box ESP - Wallhack in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline of boxes
- Health - amount of HP for players (in the form of a bar)
- Armor - amount of armor players have (in the form of a bar)
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Nickname - game names of players
- Distance - distance to the ESP targets
- Max Distance - limit the range of WH
- Corpses - show corpses using ESP
Misc (Other FragPunk Fecurity Features)
- Distance Unit (Meters, Feet) - unit of measurement for ESP
- Menu Key - key bind for calling the menu
- Custom Colors - customize colors for ESP and other elements of the cheat to your taste