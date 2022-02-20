Buy Premium Fortnite Cheat: Aimbot and WH
Information about cheat
Meet a new product in the Wh-Satano cheat store: a premium cheat for Fortnite. This product was developed jointly with our partners from Fecurity and includes everything you need for a comfortable game of Fortnite with hacks. The software is equipped with a powerful aimbot with the ability to configure it for both Rage (Silent) and legit cheating. Convenient ESP on players and loot will also greatly help you in conquering the Fortnite battle royale, allowing you to see all the necessary information through walls and other obstacles. Don’t pass by and check out our offer, because now there are not many good undetected cheats for Fortnite!
This cheat does not work for AMD processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Only
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Epic Games
Aimbot(Legit & Rage)
- Enabled
- Aim At Shoot
- Vectored Aimbot
- Silent Aimbot
- Visible Only
- Enemy Only
- Aim Horizontal Speed
- Aim Vertical Speed
- Recoil Compensation(RCS)
- FOV
- Target Switch Delay
- HitBox Priority
- Hitscan Coefficient
- Draw FOV
- 2 Keys for Aimbot
ESP(Wallhack)
- Player ESP
- Enemy Only
- Visible Check
- Box
- Box Outline
- Skeleton
- Distance
- Name
- Max Distance
- Weapon ESP
- Loot ESP
Misc
- FOV Changer
- Distance Unit
- Binds
- Custom Colors
- Spoofer