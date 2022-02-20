Battlefield 4
Information about cheat
Our private cheat for Battlefield 4 is a great product for this game. The software has a huge number of features, everything you need to have a good time with cheats in the fourth bf. You can kill other players using a powerful aimbot, see all the necessary information through walls and other obstacles, shoot without recoil weapons, and much more. The hack is really good, don't pass by and you definitely won't regret it.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Origin
Wallhack
- Players - esp to get information about other players
- Enemy Only - if the parameter is active, then visuals work only on enemies
- Boxes - highlight characters behind walls using boxes
- Distance - shows the distance to the targets
- Skeleton - shows the skeletons of opponents
- Vehicle - vehicle lighting
- Explosives - shows various explosives
- Laser guided missiles - shows laser guided missiles
- Skeleton Dots - marks hitboxes on the skeleton with dots
- Box Style - selection of different box styles. There are several of boxes in the cheat
- Range - setting the working distance for esp features
Aimbot
- FOV Target Selection - aimbot captures targets based on the work area around the crosshair
- FOV - adjusting the working area of the aim using a circle around the sight
- Draw FOV - shows the work area of the aimbot as a circle around the sight, the size of which is measured in pixels
- Bone - selection of the body part on which the aimbot will work
- Smooth - the ability to adjust the smoothness of the movements of the aimbot
- Key - key binding to activate the aimbot
- Overheat Control - takes into account the overheating of weapons when firing. At a critical value, the fire will be stopped
Misc
- Radar - 2D radar on top of the game displaying various information
- Specators - gives you info about the players who are sitting in the spectators and watching you
- Auto-Spot
- Auto jet speed
- Colors - the ability to choose your own colors for all features in the cheat