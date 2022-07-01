Battlefield 4 Hack launch guide

How to download and run a private cheat for bf4:
This page provides instructions for activating and running this software
- After completion of the payment process, you will receive a key to activate the cheat subscription.
- First you need to prepare to launch the cheat:
- Enter the game without a cheat and set the settings to Frameless screen mode (In a Window without a frame, Borderless, Windows without frame);
- Disable all antiviruses on the computer, as well as Windows Defender (real-time protection);
- Remove through the "Software Uninstalling" faceit anti-cheat and riot vanguard.
- Now you can proceed to download and run. Download cheat loader from this link . In order to download the cheat loader, you must enter your activation key (RAR Password - 123).
- Paste the previously obtained code into the column "key" and press "ACTIVATE". After successful activation, the window will close.
- We start the cheat loader on a new one on behalf of the administrator. Select the game in the list and click "Load Cheat".
- You will be given 3 drivers, you need to choose 1 out of 3. If the first driver did not pass, select 2, if 2 did not pass, then 3!
- A black window will open asking you to start the game.
- We start the game, in case of a successful injection of the hack, the corresponding inscription will appear on the top left.
- The key to call the Menu - Insert
Video with the launch and demonstration of the cheat for BF4:
Что делать, если чит не запускается?
- Установить все c++
- Выключить защиту через DEFENDER CONTROL который находиться в архиве;
- Удалить античиты FaceIT AC и Riot Vanguard(Анитчит игры Валорант) через "Установка и Удаление программ, нельзя просто удалять ярлыки и папки с программами;
- Убедитесь, что игра запущена в Безрамочном режиме экрана(В Окне без рамки, Borderless, Windows without frame);
- Если у вас какие-то трудности с активацией ключ или ваша подписка вдруг пропала, тогда вам стоит обратиться к нашей технической поддержке и мы постараемся оперативно разобраться в вашей ситуации.
If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server
You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.
We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!