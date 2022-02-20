Private Aimbot + ESP cheat for Battlebit Remastered
Information about cheat
If you are looking for a good cheat for BattleBit Remastered, then you are now on the right page, because this product will definitely satisfy you and all your needs. Inside our multi-hack for BattleBit you will find a powerful aimbot with flexible settings that will allow you to make a huge number of kills. In addition, the software also includes ESP, which shows all the necessary information. Also inside you will find some Misc features: No Recoil, Instant Hit and No Clip. Despite its fairly powerful capabilities, the cheat is very safe and the chance of getting banned for using it is minimal. We hope that we were able to interest you in this interesting software.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10(20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot for Battlebit Remastered
- Enabled (Turn On Aimbot)
- Bind (Select key to activate aimbot)
- Bone (Enemy body parts for aimbot)
- FOV (Aim working area size)
- Smooth (Smoothing of aiming movements, higher value - slower aiming)
- Distance (Aimbot operating distance)
- Draw FOV (Show FOV as a circle)
- FOV Color (Select color for FOV circle)
- Draw Snapline (Draw a line to the aimbot's target)
- Ignore Knocked (Disable targeting of knocked down enemies)
- Visible Only (Aimbot only works against visible targets that are not behind a wall)
Player ESP (WH for Battlebit)
- Player ESP (WH against players)
- Box ESP (2D, Corner) - wh in the forms of boxes, 2 styles: 2D boxes and corners from boxes
- Health Bar (shows the amount of health of enemies using the bar)
- Nickname (Player names)
- Distance (Show distance to targets)
- Skeleton (Wallhack in the form of skeletons)
- Snapline (WH in the form of lines from you to enemies)
- Visible Check (Players behind the wall and in line of sight will be colored differently)
Misc (Other Features)
- Instant Hit (Shots instantly reach the target)
- No Recoil (Disable weapon recoil when firing)
- No Clip (Activate free flight mode through textures)