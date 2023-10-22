How to run the EFT Secret cheat? What to do if the Secret cheat does not start

This page contains instructions for launching this cheat for Escape From Tarkov.

How to download and run the Secret cheat for EFT

After paying for the product in our store, you will receive a license key to activate your cheat subscription. Download the loader to launch the Secret cheat from this link. To download you will need to enter your key. Log into the game without a cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless." Run the cheat loader as administrator. Insert your key into the "License Key" field and click "Log In". Now you need to click "Inject" to continue running the program. You will be prompted to launch Spoofer. You must select "Yes" or "No". After closing the settings window and loading a short time, the console (black window) will display the message “awaitng game window”, this means that you need to start the game. Launch the game and after loading completely, press the F2 key in the main menu of the game. The Secret cheat for ETF has been successfully launched. When you enter a match, all the features you have selected will work.

Клавиша для вызова меню -Secret launch process is also shown in the video below.

When using this cheat, it is prohibited to run Resource Monitor / Process Hacker or any other software for analysis and debugging. This will lead to your key being banned.

Video with the launch and demonstration of the Secret cheat

What to do if Secret Hack does not start?

Uninstall Faceit anti-cheat and Riot Vanguard using "Add or Remove Programs". Anti-cheats prevent cheats from working;

Disable all antiviruses on your computer, and also completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time Protection).

Disable Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

Make sure you have the correct version of Windows installed. EFT Secret only works with Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2) and Windows 11 (21H2, 22h2, 23h2).

If you see a vulnerable driver error at startup, then you need to download this file. Run the file and restart your PC, then try to run the cheat again. You should also disable kernel isolation and vulnerable driver blocking in Windows Defender.

It is recommended to disable anti-aliasing in the game settings so that the ESP works more smoothly and does not twitch.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.



If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!