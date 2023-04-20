Download WH Cheat for Valorant

How to run Wallhack for Valorant?
- After successful payment for the product on the site, you will receive a key to activate the cheat.
- To begin with, we recommend preparing for launch:
- In the game, set the screen mode to Borderless;
- You also need to disable the antivirus and Windows defender, it can interfere with the work of the cheat;
- We strongly recommend disabling the Windows Defender using the Defender Control program, this is the only way to guarantee 100% disabling of Windows Defender. You can download Defender Control at this link ;
- Download cheat loader from this link.
- Start the cheat loader and enter the key.
- Wait for the inscription Software started to appear.
- Launch Valorant.
- A menu will appear. If the menu does not work, restart it by clicking Insert.
Video with launch and gameplay of WH for Valorant:
Possible problems with ESP for Valorant and how to solve them:
- If everything starts correctly, but the cheat menu does not appear, then most likely you are running the game in full screen mode. Switch the screen mode in the graphics settings of the game to Borderless mode.
- If you see an error 603(error 603) or a vulnerable driver during startup, then you need to download this file. Run the file and restart your PC, then try to run the cheat again. You also need to disable kernel isolation and Vulnerable Driver Blocking in Windows Defender
Error screenshot(Click to open)
- Error codes 9A, 22: Uninstall Faceit Anti-Cheat (if any), Turn off Windows Defender, Turn off Firewall, Remove all anti-viruses, Reinstall VC++ packages
If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server
You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.
We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!