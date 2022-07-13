Instructions for launching and using the cheat for Genshin Impact by Wh-Satano

How to run the cheat for Genshin Impact:
- After successful payment of the purchase, you will receive an activation key for the cheat.
- First you need to prepare to download and run the software:
- Disable all antiviruses and Windows Defender (Real-time protection);
- Through the "Software Uninstalling" remove Faceit AC (Faceit anti-cheat) and Riot Vanguard (Valorant anti-cheat);
- Disable the Smart Screen filter;
- Make sure you have Windows 10 or Windows 11, our cheat for Genshin Impact does not work on other operating systems.
- Now you can proceed to download and launch. Download the cheat loader from this link.. In order to download the loader - enter your key received after purchase. .
- Go to C:\Program Files\Genshin Impact\Genshin Impact game. Next you need to remove HoYoKProtect.sys and mhypbase.dll
- after that, transfer files from this archive to the game folder
- Run "NewLoader" file, select Genshin_Impact and then click "Load Cheats";
- Wait until "Waiting.." appears and press "OK" wait for the console to load;
- Next, "Successfully" will appear, click "OK";
- In the window that appears, press F1, after which the program will open in which you need to click "OK";
- Next click "Next"
- After "Reject"
- "Reject" again
- Uncheck "Launch the application on exit"
- Next "Finish"
- Go to the console again and press F2;
- Select the path to the game example: "C:\Program Files\Genshin Impact\Genshin Impact game\GenshinImpact.exe";
- Go into the game, return to the console and press F3 and wait for the menu to appear and close the console;
- Go to the cheat menu and click "Attach". In the window that appears, select the game process and click "ok";
- Enjoy the game.
- Run "NewLoader" file, select Genshin_Impact and then click "Load Cheats";
- Wait until "Waiting.." appears and press "OK" wait for the console to load;
- Next, "Successfully" will appear, click "OK";
- Go to the console again and press F2;
- Select the path to the game example: "C:\Program Files\Genshin Impact\Genshin Impact game\GenshinImpact.exe";
- Enter the game using the exe file in the game folder, return to the console and press F3 and wait for the menu to appear and close the console;
- Go to the cheat menu and click "Attach". In the window that appears, select the game process and click "ok";
- Enjoy the game.
- Green - the safest functions are marked;
- Yellow - "medium" risk functions;
- Red - high-risk functions.
First launch of the cheat:
Instructions for the second start of the cheat:
Additional Information:
Video with a cheat for Genshin:
If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server
You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.
We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!