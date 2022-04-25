DayZ SA Private Hack Guide by Wh-Satano & Dullwave

This page provides instructions for launching and activating the cheat for DayZ.



Guide How to launch a DayZ Multihack correctly:

After paying for the goods, you will receive a product activation key . Download loader by this link Now you need to disable the antivirus and run the loader as an administrator. Insert the key received upon purchase into the loader. After the first activation of the key, the program may close. In this case, just open it again. The loader will begin preparing for launch, wait. After the appearance of "If Game Initialized - Press any key to continue" - start the game and wait until it loaded. Wait for the game to fully launch and load. Next, minimize the game window and press Enter in the loader. You will see the inscription SUCCESS, after the software window closes. The cheat has been successfully launched. The menu is the Tab key.

The key to activate No Clip is F7 .

. In order for the aimbot not to work for your friends, they must be added to your friends list. To do this, aim at the player and press Ctrl + F . The distance between you and the target should be no more than 5 meters.

. The distance between you and the target should be no more than 5 meters. To teleport a corpse to yourself, you need to aim at it and press the RMB (In the basic CFG). You can teleport corpses up to 100 meters away.

Panic Key - F3. Activating the Panic Key disables the cheat completely.

If you have problems running the hack, then try the following steps:

Secure boot must be disabled(in BIOS).

Disable all antiviruses on your PC.

Windows Defender (Real-time Protection) must be turned off.

Delete FaceIT Anti-Cheat and Riot Vanguard(Valorant AC) using software uninstalling.

Make sure you have the correct version of Windows installed. This software only works on Windows 10 (1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2) . Older versions of Windows 10 are not supported by the hack.

. Older versions of Windows 10 are not supported by the hack. If you are going to use our cheat in combination with any spoofer, then always run the cheat first, and only after the cheat the spoofer.

Also, the process of launching the software is shown in the video below.

Video with the launch and gameplay demonstration of the cheat for DayZ: