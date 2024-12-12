Dull Software Guide for Marvel Rivals

This page contains instructions for Marvel Rivals Dullwave cheat.

Guide How to launch

Step-by-step description of the software launch process:

After successful payment you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this page and a link to the loader. Download the cheat loader from the link you received with the key. Make sure that the game is not running before launching the loader, otherwise there is a risk of blocking! Now you need to disable the antivirus and run the loader as an administrator. Insert the key received upon purchase into the loader. After the first activation of the key, the program may close. In this case, just open it again. The loader will begin preparing for launch, the sign that you can proceed to injection will be the message "Press start game and press F2 in main menu, have fun :)". The loader will also make a sound signal and close. Start the game and wait until the main menu is fully loaded. In the main menu, press the F2 key. The cheat has been successfully launched. The menu is called by the Home key.

It is also recommended to run the cheat from a flash drive (USB Flash Drive) and remove the flash drive after closing the loader window, this will significantly reduce the risk of getting a ban.

What to do if doesn't work:

Secure boot must be disabled(in BIOS).

Disable all antiviruses on your PC.

Windows Defender (Real-time Protection) must be turned off.

Delete FaceIT Anti-Cheat and Riot Vanguard(Valorant AC) using software uninstalling.

