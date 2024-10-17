PUBG Covcheg Guide (How To Use)

This page contains instructions for COVCHEG for PUBG. This product was developed jointly with our partners from COVCHEG.

Instructions for launching the software.

Step-by-step guide:

After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat. Prepare to download and launch the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend that you remove them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender via the Defender Control program, which can be downloaded using this link. The password for the archive is sordum .

. Enter the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to " Borderless " or " Windowed ", the software will not work in " Full Screen ".

" or " ", the software will not work in " ". Remove the following software from your PC: Riot Vanguard (Valorant Anti-Cheat), Faceit AC (Faceit Anti-Cheat). These anti-cheats prevent cheats from running correctly;

If you have an AMD or Intel video card, you will need the Action! program to run the software. Screen Recorder, download and install the required version using this link. If you already have this software, you will have to uninstall it and install the version attached to this instruction;

You will also need OBS for the software to work. Download and install the required version using this link. If you already have OBS installed, then remove it and install the version that the software needs to work. Download the loader to run the cheat using this link. Activate the key you received after purchasing. In the "Cheats" tab in the loader, select PUBG and click Start. The message "Waiting for game" will appear, start the game. When the main menu of the game is fully loaded, follow these steps: If you have an AMD or Intel graphics card, now you need to launch Action! Screen Recorder and switch to Games mode. Wait until the Action! Screen Recorder fps counter appears in the upper right corner of the screen. Then proceed to the next step. Run OBS as an administrator, under sources, click on "+" and select "Game Capture". In the first step, do not change anything, click OK. In the next window, in "Mode", select "Capture a separate window" and in "Window", select PUBG and click OK. Now the game image should appear in the OBS window. When the picture appears, proceed to the next step. Expand the loader window and press F5. If the loader displays the message "Change game window mode and Press F5", then you need to change the screen mode and screen resolution to others and apply. Afterwards, you can change these settings back. After completing the steps, expand the loader window again and press F5. The loader will notify you that the software has been successfully launched, and a menu will appear in front of you.

Further, the cheat menu is opened/closed by pressing the Insert key.

Video demonstrating the launch and operation of the software.

The video will appear here soon.

Possible errors and how to solve them.

A small FAQ on common problems:

The most popular problem is the enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender completely (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

If you have Windows 11, you must disable kernel isolation and use this fix.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also make sure you have "Borderless" or "Windowed" screen mode set in the game settings.

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!