Alcatraz Software Manual for EFT

This page contains instructions for launching the software EFT Alcatraz.

How to download and run Alcatraz.

After paying for the product in our store, you will receive a license key to activate the cheat subscription. Download the loader to run cheat using this link. To download, you will need to enter your key. We recommend that you enter the game without a cheat before launching and set the "Borderless (Borderless)" screen mode. Run the cheat loader as an administrator. Insert your key into the "License Key" field and click "Log In". Now you need to click "Inject" to continue running the software. After a short download, the loader will close, then the console will appear. You will need to wait a little, the console should close without errors. Run the game. After the game has fully loaded, wait 15 seconds and press F2 in the main menu. After a few seconds, the cheat menu will appear. The cheat has been successfully launched, use the Insert key to open/close the menu.

If you want to use this software together with any spoofer, always run the cheat loader first and activate the key, only after that you can run the spoofer.

When using this cheat, it is forbidden to launch Resource Monitor / Process Hacker or any other software for analysis and debugging. This will lead to a ban of your key.

Also, the process of launching Medusa software is shown in the video below.

Video with launch and demonstration of work.

Launch + Gameplay Video:

Possible problems and solutions:

For the cheat to work, you need to disable core isolation, if it is available in your Windows. For Windows 11, you also need to download this file and run it. After these steps, you need to reboot your PC and try to run the software again.

If the cheat loader does not start or gives an "unexpected error" error, this means that you have problems connecting to the software servers. Check your internet connection, reboot your loader. Using a VPN will also help. It is best to use locations in Kazakhstan, Belarus or Russia, but if your VPN does not have them, you can try other countries.

Remove Faceit anti-cheat and Riot Vanguard using "Software Uninstalling". Anti-cheats prevent cheats from working.

Disable all antivirus programs on your computer, and completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection).

Disabling Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

Make sure you have the correct version of Windows installed. Medusa only works with Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2) and Windows 11 (21H2, 22h2).

To run the cheat, you also need to disable Reputation-based protection. Open the START menu and type "Reputation-based protection" in the search. Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

If your PC reboots when you run the cheat, this means that you need to synchronize the time on your PC. Open the Settings application with the Windows + I key combination or through the Start menu. Go to the "Time and Language" category. And in the "Clock Synchronization" section, click "Synchronize".

If after a successful injection the cheat menu does not appear, then this means that you need to try to run the game launcher (BSG Launcher) as an administrator.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

