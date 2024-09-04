How to download and run Dull software for Rust

This page contains instructions for Dullwave cheat for Rust.

How to download and run?

Step-by-step description of the software launch process:

After paying for the product, you will receive a product (cheat) activation key . Download the software loader using this link . Make sure that the game is not running before launching the loader, otherwise there is a risk of blocking! Discord must be running, also in discord settings the in-game overlay must be activated.

Now you need to disable the antivirus and launch the downloaded loader as administrator. Insert the key you received upon purchase into the loader. (After the first activation of the key, the loader may close, you will have to start it again.) The loader will begin preparing for launch, the sign that you can proceed to injection will be the message "Press start game and press F2 in main menu, have fun :)". The loader will also make a sound signal and close. Start the game and wait until the main menu is fully loaded. In the main menu, press the F2 key. The cheat has been successfully launched. The menu is called by the Home key.

If you want to launch the cheat together with some spoofer, always first launch the cheat loader, and only then the spoofer. Otherwise, your key will break.

Video demonstration of software:

What to do if Cheat doesn't work:

Possible problems and ways to fix them:

Uninstall Faceit anti-cheat and Riot Vanguard using "Add or Remove Programs". Anti-cheats prevent cheats from working;

Disable all antiviruses on your computer, and also completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time Protection).

Disable Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

If you have problems with launching/injection, then you need to download this file. Run the file and restart your PC, then try to run the cheat again. You should also disable kernel isolation and vulnerable driver blocking in Windows Defender.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also, if you have problems with cheat injection or other problems during the game (ESP lags, etc.), then try switching the screen mode to " Borderless / Windowed) " in the game settings.

" in the game settings. Make sure that you have the right version of Windows. This software only works on Windows 10 [1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2] and Windows 11 [21H2, 22H2, 23H2].

[1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2] and Windows 11 [21H2, 22H2, 23H2]. Go to BIOS and disable Secure Boot. Enabled Secure Boot may prevent cheats from working properly and running.

