How to download and launch Hunt: Showdown Cheat - Guide

This page provides instructions for activating and launching this product.

Instructions for key activation and launch cheat for Hunt Showdown:

After payment you will receive a license key to activate the product. Before starting, you need to make sure that everything is ready for this:

Launch discord and turn on Discord overlay in settings, turn off windows defender and antivirus, uninstall riot vanguard and faceit anticheat if yo have it on your pc. Now download the cheat loader from this link. Run the downloaded file as Administrator. Antivirus must be disabled. Enter your ticket(key) for activation and press enter and wait for the download for 1-3 minutes. Make sure that the game is closed. Select Hunt: Showdown from the list and start the game. We are waiting for the cheat to start, the loader will close itself and the cheat window will appear in the upper left corner. cheat menu - Insert key.

Video with the launch and gameplay of this cheat for Hunt Shodown:

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!