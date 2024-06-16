Software guide for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

This page contains instructions for this private cheat for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Detailed instructions for the launch process.

Step-by-step guide to the cheat:

After paying for the order, you will receive a key to activate your subscription to the cheat. Download the cheat loader from this link. Before starting the cheat, go into the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to Borderless. Launch the loader and activate the key. Wait until the driver is fully loaded. If you see any error, you need to restart your PC and start the startup process again. After the driver has successfully loaded, a message will appear asking you to press the F2 key. Start the game and press the F2 key in the main menu of the game or on the server. The cheat has been successfully launched. The menu will appear automatically. In the future, the menu is called up and hidden using the Insert key.

During the launch process, the loader will ask you which game client you plan to use, Steam or Microsoft Store (XBOX). You will need to enter the corresponding client purely and press Enter in the loader.

Soon a video will also appear here demonstrating the launch and gameplay of the cheat.

Possible problems during startup:

Most often, the correct operation and launch of the cheat is prevented by the enabled antivirus and Windows Defender. Completely disable all antiviruses and Windows Defender (Real-time protection).

The operation of the software is also hampered by FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on the PC. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs"

If you have Windows 11, then you definitely need to disable kernel isolation, use this fix.

Video demonstrating the launch and gameplay:

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Cheats for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!