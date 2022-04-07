The Cycle Frontier hack launch and activation guide wh-satano

This page provides instructions for launching and activating the cheat for The Cycle Frontier.

After paying for the goods, you will receive a product activation key (cheat).

Download loader by this link

Now you need to disable the antivirus and run the loader as an administrator.

Insert the key received upon purchase into the loader.

The loader will begin preparing for launch, the message "Press any key to continue" will serve as a sign that the game needs to be launched.

After the appearance of "Press any key to continue" - start the game and wait until it loaded.

Next, minimize the game window and press Enter in the loader.

The cheat has been successfully launched. The menu is the Home key.



Also, the launch process is shown in the video below.

Video with the launch and demonstration of the cheat on The Cycle Frontier:

