Unlock All (Skinchanger) Guide for Valorant

This page contains instructions for the Skinchanger for Valorant .

Software Launch Guide.

Simple step-by-step instructions:

After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate your subscription. First, you need to prepare to download and run the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly; Now download the loader to run using this link. Open the loader as administrator. Insert your key into the "License Key" line and click "Sign In". After activating the key, you will have the "Inject Unlock" option. Run the game. When you are in the main menu of the game (in the lobby), open the loader window and click "Inject Unlock". After a short download, the software will be activated. The software has been successfully launched! You can open your inventory and install any skins.

Video showing the software launch and operation

What to do if software does not work?

Known issues and solutions:

Completely disable and remove all antivirus software on your PC. Antivirus software prevents cheats from working correctly.

Completely disable Windows Defender on your PC. It is “Real-time protection” that needs to be disabled.

Open Valorant without cheat and in the settings in the "Video" section, set the screen mode to " Windowed Fullscreen "

" Uninstall MSI Afterburner if it is installed on your PC. This software also prevents cheats from working. You need to remove it through "Software Uninstalling".

Removing Faceit Anticheat. The Faceit anti-cheat also interferes with the operation of cheats; you need to remove it through "Software Uninstalling".

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.



If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Products for Valorant.

We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!