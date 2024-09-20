Avalanche Manual for DayZ

This page contains instructions for launching Avalanche hack for DayZ.

How to download and run Avalanche.

Instructions for launching Avalanche software for DayZ.

After paying for the product in our store, you will receive a license key to activate your cheat subscription. Download the loader to run the cheat using this link. Password for the archive - 1. Extract the loader from the archive and place it on a flash drive (USB Flash-Drive). Open the loader as an administrator. Create an account, click the "Sign up" button. Now you need to activate your key. Click the "Activate key" button. The activated application will appear in the list of available games in the loader. Select the desired game in the list and click "Load". The first time you click the loader, it will load the necessary components onto the flash drive (EFI files). After loading the EFI files, reboot the computer and enter the BIOS. Find the "Boot priority" item in the BIOS. Put USB (the flash drive where you previously placed the loader) in first place. Save the changes and exit the BIOS. If you did everything correctly, you will see the corresponding message on the screen. After the computer boots, open the loader again and click “Load”. After a short loading, the loader will inform you of success. Press "OK", remove the flash drive from the computer and launch the game. If the cheat has been launched successfully, you will understand this after the main menu of the game has fully loaded (FOV circle, Random bone).

The cheat menu opens with the Ctrl + F1 key.

Video showing how it works.

What to do if Hack does not work?

For the cheat to work, you need to enable virtualization in the BIOS settings.

If your BIOS supports Fast Boot, it should be disabled.

Uninstall Faceit anti-cheat and Riot Vanguard using "Add or Remove Programs". Anti-cheats prevent cheats from working;

Disable all antiviruses on your computer, and also completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time Protection).

Disable Windows Defender ( Click here to open )

Secure Boot must also be disabled. To find out whether you have Secure Boot disabled or not, press Start+R and type msinfo32. The Secure Boot Status line should read "Off." If Secure Boot is enabled, you will need to go into the BIOS and disable it.

We also remind you that this cheat only works on Intel processors. If you have an AMD processor, then the cheat will not work for you.

Make sure you have the correct version of Windows installed. EFT Radar only works with Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22h2) and Windows 11 (21H2, 22h2, 23h2).

You need to download this file. Run the file and restart your PC, then try to run the cheat again. You should also disable kernel isolation and vulnerable driver blocking in Windows Defender.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.



If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Cheats for DayZ.

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!