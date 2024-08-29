Wh-Satano Rust Chams Guide

This page provides instructions for activating and launching chams for Rust.

Instructions for Rust software:

Action algorithm:

After payment you will receive a license key to activate the product. Before downloading and running the software, you must disable your antivirus. In addition, the game must be closed, otherwise it may lead to a ban in the game. Now download the cheat loader from this link. The passowrd - 1. Run the downloaded file as administrator. Loading during the first run may take some time, you need to wait. After loading, the loader interface will appear in front of you. You need to click "Activation Key" and insert your key into the input line, and then click "Activate". Now in the list of available cheats on the left you need to select Hunt Showdown and click Load. The loader will display the message "Waiting for the game process", this means that you need to start the game. Launch the game and wait until the main menu is fully loaded. If everything is OK, the loader will automatically close and the cheat will be implemented into the game. The cheat has been successfully launched! You will see the chams when you enter the game.

The launch is also shown in the video below.

Video with the launch and gameplay:

Видео скоро появится здесь.

Possible problems and ways to solve them:

All antiviruses must be disabled, and you must also disable Windows Defender (Real-time Protection). Disabling Windows Defender( Click here to open )

It is necessary to remove FaceIT and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats (Valorant anti-cheat). Anti-cheats must be removed through the "Software Uninstalling", you cannot just delete the shortcut or folder with the anti-cheat.

Our cheat only works with Windows 10 and Windows 11, As a rule, newer versions of OC are in priority. If you have an old build of Windows 10, then you should upgrade to a newer one (21H2 for example).

Windows 10 and Windows 11, As a rule, newer versions of OC are in priority. If you have an old build of Windows 10, then you should upgrade to a newer one (21H2 for example). It may also be that your PC is unable to connect to our server. In this case, you should try using a VPN when starting the cheat.

If you cannot activate your key and you see an error, then you need to contact our technical support for help. Also, do not forget that each key is tied to 1 PC, you cannot use the same key on several different computers.

Also, if you have problems with cheat injection or other problems during the game (ESP lags, etc.), then try switching the screen mode to "Borderless / Windowed)" in the game settings.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support On our discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Cheats for Rust.

We look forward to your feedback and future purchases!