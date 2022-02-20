External Cheat for CS 2: Safe Undetected Hack
Information about cheat
This cheat for CS is a very safe software. Since this software is completely External, it is not integrated into the process and game files in any way, so getting a ban when playing with this software is minimal. If we talk about the content of the software, then everything is excellent here: you will have a flexible aimbot, smooth WH, radar, trigger and some other features at your fingertips. Due to the fact that this development does not leave any traces, your Trust Factor will always remain green and you will be able to play against honest players using cheats: the main thing is to play carefully and not attract unnecessary attention to yourself. If you want to play for a long time on 1 account and not get banned, then this product is for you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable / Disable
- Visible Check
- Enemy Only
- Flash check
- Aim Key (Hotkey)
- FOV
- Fov Circle color
- Separate Aim Settings for Weapons (Rifle, Shotgun, SMG, Pistols, Snipers, Auto-Snipers)
- Enable aim settings for weapon group
- Smooth X / Y
- RCS (Recoil Control System)
- Recoil Control X / Y
- Auto Stop Movement
- Start with this bullet count
- Hitboxes (Bones)
- Visual Hitbox Selection
TriggerBot for CS2
- Enable / Disable
- Visible Check
- Enemy Only
- Flash check
- Trigger Key (Hotkey)
- Separate Trigger Settings for Weapons (Rifle, Shotgun, SMG, Pistols, Snipers, Auto-Snipers)
- Enable Trigger settings for weapon group
- Auto Stop Movement
- Shoot Delay
Wallhack (ESP)
- Visible Check
- Visible Only
- Enemy Only
- Boxes ESP
- Head ESP
- Skeleton
- Out of FOV ESP
- Names
- Weapon
- Has Immunity
- Health Bar
- Flashed
- Scoped
- Money
- Custom Colors
Dropped Items (Loot)
- Weapons
- Grenades (HE, Fire, Smoke, Flash)
- Outline
- Max Distance (Range)
- Custom Colors
Radar Hack for CS 2
- Enable / Disable
- Enemy Only
- Visible Only
- Cross Line
- Range
- Alpha
- Scale
- Points Color
Misc Features
- Bomb Timer
- Crosshair (Sniper Crosshair)
- Crosshair Settings (Outline / Padding / Size / Color)
- Capture Bypass (StreamProof)
- CFG System