Buy Undetected War Thunder ESP | WH for War Thunder
Information about cheat
We present to your attention the Lite version of our other cheat for War Thunder. In this version of the software, the aimbot is removed, ideal for those who like to shoot on their own. In this software you will only find ESP and a couple of other features. Nothing extra, everything for a comfortable and safe game in War Thunder. In addition, a smaller number of functions made it possible to significantly reduce the price of the software. So if you were looking for an inexpensive and safe WH for War Thunder that will work in all game modes, then you have found it!
Version of this War Thunder cheat with Aimbot (Full Version).
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10(20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2), Windows 11(21h2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, War Thunder, Arcade, EAC
War Thunder ESP (WH)
- Tank/Plane Boxes - wh to tanks and planes in the form of boxes
- Tank/Plane Type - show the type of tank/plane
- Tank/Plane Name - allows you to see the name of tanks/planes
- Distance - distance to enemies in meters
- Max Distance - adjusting the ESP operating distance
- Visible Check - color enemies in line of sight and enemies behind walls differently
Misc (Extra Features of WH)
- Enemy Info - a tab showing the number of enemies and their tank/plane type
- StreamProof - enable/disable recording/stream bypass
- Visible/Invisible Colors - allows you to set your own colors for visible/invisible tanks and aircraft
- Tank/Plane Type Colors - select colors for aircraft and tanks of a certain type