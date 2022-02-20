PUBG XRAY
Information about cheat
PUBG XRAY - our unique development, which uses modern methods of data protection, so the cheat is the most reliable and prepared for MatchMaking
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10,11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Kakao
General list
- X-RAY(WH) on players
- Works through walls and other obstacles
- Displays only enemy characters
- Autoupdate
- Uses only the game engine
- Reliable anti-cheat bypass
- You cannot get banned from BattleEye
- Only WH, nothing else.
- Doesn't reduce FPS