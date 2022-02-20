PUBG XRAY

Screenshot PUBG XRAY_0
Screenshot PUBG XRAY_1

Information about cheat

PUBG XRAY - our unique development, which uses modern methods of data protection, so the cheat is the most reliable and prepared for MatchMaking

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10,11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, Kakao
Buy

General list

  • X-RAY(WH) on players
  • Works through walls and other obstacles
  • Displays only enemy characters
  • Autoupdate
  • Uses only the game engine
  • Reliable anti-cheat bypass
  • You cannot get banned from BattleEye
  • Only WH, nothing else.
  • Doesn't reduce FPS