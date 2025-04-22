Private Cheat Fecurity for Battlefield 2042 (BF2042)
Information about cheat
Here you can check out the private Fecurity cheat for Battlefield 2042. This product is made very well and will not leave anyone indifferent. Firstly, all software elements are made with dignity: a good and convenient aimbot with flexible settings, a pleasant and informative ESP, a stylish and ergonomic menu. Another important feature of Fecurity BF is its versatility, because the cheat works with 3 games at once: BF 2042, BF5 and BF1. Since this software is made using Internal technology, the FPS when playing with it will be maximum, the same as when playing without third-party software. If you are looking for the highest quality and most reliable hack for Battlefield 2042, then Fecurity will be a great choice for you!
This cheat works in 3 versions of the game at once: BF 2042, BF 5 and BF 1.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, EA App, Origin, Epic Games, BF 2042, BF 5, BF 1
Aimbot (Vectored & Silent)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim At Shoot - automatic activation of the aimbot during shooting
- Vectored Aimbot - vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements and aims at targets
- Silent Aimbot - silent aim, a powerful type of aim, shots hit targets, but the sight and camera do not move
- Visible Only - target only enemies not behind walls
- FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - show the aiming area on the screen as a circle
- Degree Per Second - use the aimbot's aiming speed parameter
- Vertical / Horizontal Degree Per Second - the speed of aim movements when aiming vertically / horizontally
- Prediction - predicting the trajectories of target movements
- Target Switch Delay - delay before changing the target
- Bones - select body parts that the aim will target
- First / Second Aim Key - allows you to bind 2 keys to activate aim
- Nearest Coefficient - % of shots that will be fired at the closest part of the enemy's body to the sight
- Hitbox Priority - allows you to set priority for different hitboxes
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Enemy Only - wh only against enemies
- Visible Only - wh only to characters in line of sight
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline of boxes (for clarity)
- Out of View - indicator showing targets outside your viewing angle
- Health ESP - ESP showing how much HP players have
- Skeleton - валлхак в виде скелетов персонажей
- Name - ESP showing player nicknames
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - adjusting the maximum distance for WH
- Visible Check - different illumination of targets behind a wall and not behind a wall
- Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
- Corpse - show location of players' corpses
Vehicle ESP (WH)
- Enabled - enable vehicle WH
- Visible Only - show only visible vehicles (not behind the wall)
- Enemy Only - highlight only enemy vehicles
- Vehicle Box - transport boxes
- Box Outline - add. lining of transport boxes
- Health ESP - amount of HP for cars
- Distance - distance to targets
- Max Distance - limit max. entry distance for military vehicles
- Visible Check - check for visibility
- Display Name - show the names of the displayed transport
Misc (Other Features)
- Radar - display of players and vehicles on the radar
- Aim Key - bind your key to activate the aimbot
- Menu Key - binding your own key to call the cheat menu
- Custom ESP colors - flexible adjustment of WH colors in BF 2042
- Distance unit - distance unit (feet or meters)
- Aimbone Preview - selecting body parts for the aimbot visually (by clicking on the character model in the menu)
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